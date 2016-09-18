Milind for ‘pollution’ report from coal handling companies

NT NETWORK

VASCO

People residing in and around Vasco and Mormugao have raised a serious concern over the handling of coal/coke at the coal handling berths of Mormugao port.

There are two major companies in the MPT premises handling coal/coke for the past several years. The Goenchea Ramponcarancho Ekvott joint general secretary Olencio Simoes has threatened the state government that they would take to the streets, if preventive measures are not adopted by the authorities.

The fishing community has been constantly raising their voice against the coal/coke dust pollution, but till date no positive steps have been taken to stop this menace”, told Simoes.

Simoes said, “The lives of people are at risk due to the consumption of fish”, and further maintained that if the concerned authorities like the state government and the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) fails to initiate prompt action then people will be forced to launch an agitation.

The Vasco Block Congress Committee president Vishal Naik has said that improper coal handling has affected the health of the people. He has decided to submit a memorandum to the deputy collector and the sub-divisional magistrate Mormugao on this issue.

Power Minister Milind Naik said that coal handling units at MPT should install ambient air quality monitoring systems as per guidelines of the GSPCB and environment ministry. The minister said that in case the coal handling companies are found violating pollution norms then stringent action will be initiated against them. Naik has called for a report from coal handling companies in order to ascertain the level of pollution.

Meanwhile, the unit manager of JSW A Kamble ruled out any kind of pollution from their plant in the premises of MPT. “We have never transported coal/coke by road”, said Kamble and further informed that the coal/coke transportation is done by rail wagons by adopting all preventive measures including covering the wagons by tarpaulins.