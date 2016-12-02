Migratory birds back at Maimollem lake after de-weeding work

Sudesh Bhosle | NT

VASCO: The Maimollem lake in Vasco, which has been de-weeded recently, has turned into an ideal spot for migratory birds with several avian species flocking to the lake and also attracting tourists to it. The lake along the road to Mangor-Hill, has become a major sightseeing spot for the locals as well as the tourists with the migratory birds being an added attraction.

Vasco MLA Carlos Almeida said that the lake, which was lying in a state of neglect for the last several years, was cleared of weeds recently adding, “The main purpose of de-weeding was to clean the lake and give it a new look. With the rise in migratory birds, the lake can become a major tourist spot in Goa.”

He further said that efforts will be made to develop the surroundings of the lake through tourism department.

“As per my information, around 5 to 6 species of migratory birds are spotted at the Maimollem lake including Greylag Goose, common pochards and tufted ducks,” he said.

He, however, said that in the coming days the number of migratory birds at the lake was likely to go up and further noted that the migratory birds, which are spotted at Karmali lake are also moving towards the Maimollem lake.

Almeida said that a US-based Eco Tabs Company has shown interest in cleaning a portion of Maimollem lake. “In case, the experiment as regards the cleaning of Maimollem lake goes well then the US-based Microdot Separation Technology will be allowed to clean other water bodies in Vasco,” he said.

“The port town lacks a tourist spot; however, with beautification of Maimollem lake, it will become one of the major tourist destinations in the state,” the MLA said.

He informed that the US-based Eco Tabs Company successfully took up cleaning of famous Dal lake in Kashmir and another lake in Delhi. “The company has now approached the Mormugao Municipal Council with the offer to clean up a portion of Maimollem lake using the Microdot Separation Technology wherein the council has agreed to allow the company to barricade a portion of the lake so that the water remains stagnant,” added Almeida.

“The main intention behind taking such measures is to convert the area into a tourist spot having all sorts of facilities including boating and recreational,” Almeida said.

Microdot Separation Technology is employed to treat wastewater in pit latrines, lakes, water bodies etc. Eco-tabs oxygenates the water, eliminates odor and biodegrades organic and chemical pollutants.

Meanwhile, Minister for Water Resources Dayanand Mandrekar inspected the Maimollem lake alongwith Vasco MLA Almeida.

Almeida informed that Goa Shipyard Ltd, Mormugao Port Trust, NRB Group has offered to fund the lake beautification work. “I appeal to the corporate houses and industrialists to come forward and lend help for beautification of Maimollem lake,” Almeida said.

Almeida also disclosed that there are plans for construction of a swimming pool near the barren fields at Maimollem. “The GSL has shown interest in providing all necessary help including financial support for construction of the proposed swimming pool at Maimollem,” he concluded.