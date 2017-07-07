Migrating to GST, huge challenge for some

NT NETWORK

Even as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has officially come into effect all over the country from July 1, small businessmen in the state are finding it difficult to migrate to the GST format.

Businessman in the capital city of Panaji said that they are yet to invest in software and hardware and that there is confusion about the new tax regime. Hence, they are approaching a resource person from the field for more information so as to get things cleared. They said that as of now, they are running their business with handwritten account books.

“I am not technology savvy; to be honest I don’t know anything about GST as of now. I have to shut my shop and then devote time to understand GST and learn from a professional how to upload the invoices on the system for which I have to spend a heavy amount,” said a garment shop owner.

“I registered under GST and even obtained the provisional registration certificate. However, I have not switched to the new system software. There is total confusion about GST. As per my knowledge, different items have a different level of tax. I am still identifying the items and their respective tax. I am consulting chartered accountants but I feel they themselves are confused,” said a hardware proprietor.

Even as many are facing problems in understanding GST and the new technology by way of which they have to operate on a daily basis, the other problems currently faced by some of the businessmen are the shortage of stock and the hardship of selling off the old stock.

“Since July 1, we have not received any new stock from the dealers, who supply stationery items. Their excuse is that unless and until they resettle their previous accounts and move on to the new operating system, the supply of stationery items will remain suspended. Currently, the stock in my shop will last for a maximum of 4 to 6 days. I don’t know what to do next,” said Mohanlal Menariya, a stationery shop owner.

Srikrishna Joshi, a proprietor of two-wheeler spare parts shop, said that the six months’ timeframe given by the government is not sufficient enough to clear the old stock. “GST is a positive step and I welcome the new tax regime, but businessmen like me are suffering, as we have a heavy stock of two-wheeler spare parts and it is not possible to clear it in just six months. Even if the government extends the deadline by another six months, then too it is not feasible to clear it,” said Joshi. He urged the concerned authorities to provide alternative measures to deal with the situation so as to avoid heavy losses.