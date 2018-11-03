Midterm polls imminent in Goa, feels Michael Lobo

NT NETWORK

Stating that there is political unrest among the MLAs and that the administration in the state has collapsed, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo on Friday said that midterm poll seems imminent in Goa.

“People have a lot of expectations, as promises have not been fulfilled and they are unhappy with the way things are progressing. The political situation in Goa is fluid and midterm poll seems imminent. It could be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha election in 2019,” Lobo said.

The BJP MLA was speaking to media after the inauguration of the laying of underground high tension cables from Candolim church to Saipem, which was the only stretch left of the 11KVA cables, which are being placed underground in Candolim. The work has been taken up by the electricity department at an estimated cost of Rs 1.7 crore and is likely to be completed in a month.

Speaking on the political scenario in Goa, Lobo said that the state has already witnessed two opposition MLAs resigning from the Congress party and there are rumours about two more MLAs from that party who are likely to resign. “MLAs have taken the people of Goa for granted. This should not happen. When elected, that MLA becomes the representative of that constituency and when the MLA resigns, people lose faith in the MLA. The opposition has to be strong and should raise the people’s issues, which is not happening in Goa. The opposition is weak and I don’t know the reason why the real issues of Goa are not being taken up,” he said.

Lobo said that senior BJP leader and Mapusa MLA Francis Lobo is hurt after being dropped from the cabinet. “He is close to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar; both these top leaders were the ones who brought BJP to power in Goa,” he said. When questioned whether Francis will be re-inducted into the cabinet, Lobo shot back saying that there are only 12 ministers. “This can happen if the number of ministers is increased, which is not going to happen.”

On leadership change, Lobo was of the opinion that there is a need to hand over the responsibility to someone to run the affairs of the state. “It is not that the Chief Minister is not doing work. The Chief Minister is being guided by his personal secretary and officer on special duty and they brief him on the day-to-day affairs. However, the decisions are taken at his residence. There is a need to have someone at the Secretariat to take quick decisions which is not happening, as the Chief Minister is sick. Regarding the Chief Minister stepping down or handing over the charge to someone, the decision has to be taken by Parrikar himself,” the Calangute MLA said.