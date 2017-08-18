Mid-day meals: self-help groups threaten to take to streets over Akshaya Patra

NT NETWORK

The All Goa Mid-day Meal Federation (AGMDMF), which consists of 105 self-help groups and mahila mandals from all over the state, has strongly objected to the state government’s decision to finalise the Bengaluru-based ‘Akshaya Patra,’ a non-profit wing of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), to provide cooked food to schools under the Mid-day Meal Scheme.

Speaking to this daily, AGMDMF president Kanti Khutwalkar Friday said that an emergency meeting of the self-help groups and mahila mandals was convened at Porvorim on Thursday. The meet was attended by 97 groups.

“All the self-help group and mahila mandal presidents have unanimously resolved to oppose the state government’s decision to rope in Akshaya Patra,” said Khutwalkar. The AGMDMF members have also decided to come onto the road if the government fails to renew the contract with the self-help groups and mahila mandals to provide meals to school children under the government scheme.

She said that nearly 1,000 families that are dependent on the self-help groups since the last 12 years will be rendered jobless. “The BJP government led by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had earlier promoted the self-help groups and mahila mandals across the state to provide the mid-day meals to the schools,” said Khutwalkar. She said, “It is now the same Chief Minister who has taken the initiative to terminate the contracts of the self-help groups and mahila mandals to make way for Akshaya Patra.”

Questioning the government as to what is the fault of the self-help groups, which, she said, have dedicatedly worked for the last over 12 years providing the best of their services to the school children, she said that the state government should train them if the government finds deficiency in their services, instead of wasting around Rs 12.50 crore to build infrastructural facilities for the imported Akshaya Patra organisation in the state.

“The self-help groups and mahila mandals can improve their services and work with more zeal, if they are given back the contract of the mid-day meals,” she said and added that the government should promote the talents of Goans and not outsiders. She said that the Chief Minister should at least listen to the grievances of the AGMDMF members before arriving at a decision to finalise Akshaya Patra.