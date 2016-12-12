Mickky’s wife takes over as president of Goa Suraj Party

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

In a twist that may have a bearing on politics in Salcete, Viola Pacheco, wife of Nuvem MLA Francisco Xavier Pacheco alias Mickky, on Monday took over the presidentship of Goa Suraj Party (GSP).

Mickky also made his intentions clear to join GSP. He was earlier set to join United Goans Democratic Party (UGDP).

Addressing media persons, Pacheco, who celebrated his birthday on Monday said, “I have taken the decision after consulting my supporters. The GSP office bearers had approached me to take over its reigns. Today, my wife Viola Pacheco took over the presidentship and at an appropriate time, I will join the GSP and contest the election from Nuvem constituency.” The handing over of the baton was done ceremoniously. President Mathias Xavier Vaz lit two candles that is the political symbol of the party and gave a piece of advice on carrying out the party activities. “I am relinquishing the president’s post for various reasons. Let a new face take it over,” he quipped.

GSP general secretary Floriano Lobo, who has been with the party for 16 years, informed that the time has come to hand over the party to a new face adding, “I will continue to work for the party as a mentor.”

Responding to another query, Pacheco said that he will contest from Nuvem constituency and that his party will be fielding at least 20 candidates in Salcete. GSP vice president Inacio Vas has taken over as the general secretary and will be replaced by Zarina Da Cunha.