Mickky Pacheco has claimed that the Congress has already finalised alliance with NCP, Goa Forward and Babush Monseratte. But leaders of NCP and Goa Forward dismiss this claim.On the contrary, they appear to have lost hope that the anti-BJP alliance would come true.