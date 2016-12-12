Michael, Joseph slug it out over banners in Calangute

NT NETWORK

CALANGUTE

The political rivalry between Calangute MLA Michael Lobo and deputy sarpanch of Calangute Joseph Sequeira took an ugly turn on Monday when both the politicians slugged it out over banners, making allegations against each other and filing police complaint and counter-complaint.

The confrontation over banners broke out at 12.45 pm at Dolphin Circle, Calangute, when a village panchayat worker Mehbooba Talaskar was assaulted by BJP workers with clubs when he tried to remove a banner relating to a function to be held on Tuesday at Arpora.

Calangute sarpanch Reshma Kalangutkar had asked Mehbooba to remove the banner put up at the Dolphin Circle as the village panchayat had passed a resolution banning banners in front of the church especially at the circle. The sarpanch told the media persons that Lobo did not take permission from the village panchayat to put up banners in its jurisdiction.

However, the banners put up at other places in Calangute have not been removed. Only the banner put up in front of the church was singled out keeping with the sanctity and proximity of the church.

On hearing the assault on the panchayat worker, Panaji-bound Sequeira returned to Calangute. A verbal duel broke out between the Calangute MLA and the deputy sarpanch.

Sequeira alleged that Lobo punched him on the eye with a knuckle duster and showed the media persons a small wound just above his eye.

A police officer who was present at that point of time stopped the fight.

When contacted, Lobo denied assaulting the deputy sarpanch and said that BJP workers pushed Sequeira who fell down and got injured.

Lobo alleged that he was also assaulted and had injury on his arm.

The alleged assault on the deputy sarpanch drew village panchayat members and at least 70 villagers to the Calangute police station.

Sensing trouble, the police sought additional police force from Porvorim and Saligao.

Calangute panch Subhash Salgaonkar said that earlier when the Calangute PI Jivba Dalvi dithered on registering an FIR the Calangute village panchayat warned that if the police were not ready to register the FIR then they would resort to Calangute bandh on Tuesday.

However, in the evening the Calangute police registered a complaint filed by the deputy sarpanch against the Calangute MLA and others for assaulting him, forming unlawful assembly, and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

Lobo also filed a counter-complaint against Sequeira for assault, verbal abuse and threats which was registered by the police under various sections.

