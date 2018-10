After the cabinet reshuffle, Mapusa councilors spoke against dropping Francisco D’Souza.Sarpanchas of Aldona spoke for not inducting Glenn Ticlo in the cabinet.And now BJP’s Calangute MLA Michael Lobo has spoken for himself.He has literally blasted ailing chief minister Manohar Parrikar, for not filling 3000 government vacancies.

Please like & share: