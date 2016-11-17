Mhaka Zai – Tiatr Review J P Pereira

‘Mhaka Zai’ is the maiden tiatr from Roy de Cortalim. A good attempt at a family story of a deserted child and two mothers. Steve and Kimberly who are in love have a child before marriage. Unfortunately for Kimberly, Steve does not want the child. He decides not to marry Kimberly, if the child is with her. As a result she deserts the child near a shrine of Mother Mary, invoking protection. And Mother Mary does intercede. Zinnia and John have been married for many years but are childless. As they pray at this shrine, they hear the child crying, they then take the child home. The boy grows up to become a fine lad but he is weak. Some years later, Zinnia conceives and for no reason begins to hate the adopted boy. John tries to convince her of the mistake but she is adamant. On the other side after her marriage to Steve, Kimberly longs for a child but cannot conceive. Fate has things in store for both women. Watch the rest in this interesting tussle of emotions when women can be quite cruel.

The play has its moments and grabs the interest of the audience. But the cruelty of the mother, towards the adopted child she loves so much, is quite unreasonable. The script is nice, the music is pleasant. The cast has Evola as Zinnia and Senida as Kimberly. Both the ladies act well, showing just the right emotions. Rio is the boisterous Steve and Nicholas makes a fine and patient John. The doctor too acts well. There are humorous moments from Sharmila, Hortencio and Milton. Elbur is the pick, with fine comic timing.

Piety on trumpet leads the band. He combines well with Nazareth on saxophone. Telzia on the keyboard backs well, and provides a pleasant background during the acts. Villington on drums and Francisco on bass lend good support. Evola does the opening song with a great voice and a fine rendition. Valencio sings for Fr Bismarque, Rio and Milton pay tribute to the defence forces and Maria with Rodson tell of the craze for London. There are good solos from Agnelo de Dabolim, Rodson, Conception de Tuem, two from Rons and a fine duet from Evola with Agnelo. Watch the play and encourage the new writers. It is definitely entertaining!

