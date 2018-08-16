Mhadei water management authority will hold the key

The proposed ‘Mahadayi Water Management Authority’ must undertake certain activities with the cooperation and active participation of the states in respect of collecting all water related data, including hydro-meteorological data and hydrological data, and the preparation of water resources profile of the basin or sub-basin and in respect of various identified projects and schemes

PANAJI: The Mahadayi (Mhadei) Water Disputes Tribunal, which on Tuesday pronounced its verdict on the water sharing dispute between Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra, has strongly recommended to the central government to form an authority called ‘Mahadayi Water Management Authority’ for the implementation of its report.

The tribunal submitted its report with recommendations to the Centre on Tuesday.

The report has suggested the preparation of a comprehensive plan for sustainable development of water resources with the active participation of states and monitoring and regulation of the existing as well as future projects or schemes.

The MWDT has observed that all the party states – Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra – were unable to present before the tribunal any comprehensive plan for sustainable development of water resources of the Mhadei basin for the beneficial use by the society.

The tribunal has found that hydro-meteorological and hydrological data, which were produced before it by the party states, were not consistent and reliable.

Furthermore it has also observed that the detailed project reports of various identified schemes or projects, were incomplete and not at all bankable or reliable.

The three state governments had presented water related information and projections in respect of future plans etc, but such pieces of information provided by one party state were seriously contested by other party state(s).

Further, in most of the cases, the information and future action plans are not supported by required scientific investigations, research, studies, etc, the tribunal has maintained.

The MWDT is of the firm view that environmental issues are very important and crucial in respect of the Mhadei river basin. However, except for providing general information, none of the states have presented scientifically collected data, information; none of them have undertaken object-oriented investigations, carried out research studies and prepared long-term action plan to address the related issues.

The MWDT has suggested that the proposed ‘Mahadayi Water Management Authority’ must undertake certain activities with the cooperation and active participation of the states in respect of collecting all water related data, including hydro-meteorological data and hydrological data, and the preparation of water resources profile of the basin or sub-basin and in respect of various identified projects and schemes.

Furthermore the report has suggested undertaking of investigations, research, studies on all aspects of environmental issues, including that in respect of impact of climate change on water resources etc. The tribunal has also favoured the preparation of short-term and long-term action plans to address the issues.

The MWDT said, “The authority shall be charged with the power and shall be under a duty to do any or all things necessary, sufficient and expedient for the implementation of the report with respect to storage, apportionment, regulation and control of the waters of Mahadayi river, regulate releases from the Mahadayi basin.”

Additionally, the report said the authority shall make use of the data of sites, already established, or as may be established by the Central Water Commission, or by the three state governments, or cause to be established either by itself or through some approved agency.

“Records shall be kept of the flow of the Mahadayi river including the diversion of waters to other basins, and diversion of water from other rivers to Mahadayi basin, at all stations,” the tribunal has said adding that the proposed body should determine the volume of water flowing in the river Mahadayi and its tributaries in a ‘water year’ i.e. June 1 May 31 and prepare the water year book.

The authority should also check from time to time the volume of water stored by each state in its reservoirs and other storages and should, for that purpose, adopt any approved and tested devices or methods, the report has suggested.