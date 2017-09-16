Mhadei water dispute: K’taka witness cornered over ignoring Goa’s needs

NT NETWORK

Witness of Karnataka A K Bajaj was extensively cross-examined before the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal by senior counsel Atmaram N S Nadkarni.

Bajaj was asked as to why he failed to consider the various water requirements of the state of Goa.

It was pointed out to the witness that his estimation of Goa’s water needs, as stated by him in his report of 2016, was incorrect, precisely because he had only relied upon the Master Plan of 1999 and the detailed project reports (DPRs) on record.

Further, it was told to the witness that the dependable yield estimation for the Malaprabha dam was incorrect on account of a gross overestimation, which created an artificial scarcity in the region.

The witness sought to respond to the same by feigning ignorance and disassociated himself with the same, to which he was confronted with the fact that at the relevant time he was officiating as the chairman of the CWC and also in fact a signatory to the approved modified DPR of 2009 and therefore disassociation was not an option and the only recourse left to him was to admit fault and accept the incorrectness. However, the witness was unable to respond satisfactorily.

It was then pointed out to the witness that initially the yield calculated in respect of the Malaprabha dam was 47.25 TMC, however, in the year 2009 it was sought to be revised to 27 TMC, the alleged water scarcity was noticed precisely during the very same period when there was a drastic increase in the cultivation of sugarcane; which is widely recognised as a water guzzling crop.

To reassert the magnitude and implications of such conflicting developments in the region, the attention of the witness was drawn to the fact that in the year 1979 to 1980 there was only 224 hectares of land under sugarcane cultivation, whereas in the years 2009 to 2010 there was a phenomenal increase of sugarcane cultivation covering an approximate area of 3038 hectare, and furthermore, in the year 2010 – 2011 the cultivation of the water

guzzling crop sugarcane had gone up to 3421 hectare.

The witness was unable to justify the same and attempted to dodge the question by giving evasive answers.

Water Resources Minster Vinod Palyekar also attended the hearing for around 3 hours and took considerable interest in the matter.

Further cross-examination will continue on Monday.