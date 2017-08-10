Mhadei tribunal’s term extended by a year

NT NETWORK

The central government has extended the term of the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal by one more year.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the Union ministry of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation.

The tribunal was constituted on November 16, 2010 under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, for adjudication of the water disputes regarding River Mhadei and river valley thereof.

The tribunal was required to submit its report and decision under the said act within a period of three years that is on or before November 15, 2013. However, the tribunal term had to be extended twice.

When the central government, last year, decided to constitute a permanent tribunal to adjudicate on all inter-state disputes over river waters, by doing away with the current practice of having a separate tribunal for every such dispute that arises, the Goa government petitioned the Union ministry of water resources to extend the term of the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal by another year, maintaining that the related case before the tribunal is at a crucial stage, and it is obvious that the term of the tribunal needs to be extended to complete the case as another tribunal would mean further delay.

The further one-year extension to the tribunal from August 21, 2017, means that now the adjudicating body has to present its report and decision by August 20, 2018.