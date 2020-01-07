Mhadei tiger died of poisoning, says preliminary probe

Panaji: Preliminary investigation into the death of a tiger in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary has revealed poisoning as the cause of death.

Taking serious cognisance of this occurrence, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday ordered a thorough inquiry into the case. In a statement issued, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is deeply pained and concerned by the death of a tiger in Mhadei wildlife sanctuary.”

“The preliminary investigation has revealed poisoning as the cause of death. Therefore, Chief Minister has ordered a thorough inquiry in the matter,” CMO has stated. Carcass of a tiger was found inside Mhadei wildlife sanctuary on Sunday. It was found in the jungle adjoining Guleli village in Sattari taluka.

The department of forests has registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act against unknown persons in the connection with the death of the tiger.