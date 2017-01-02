Mhadei row: K’taka withdraws plea as SC refuses to interfere

SAKHALI: In a major victory for Goa over the Mhadei water diversion case, Karnataka was on Monday forced to withdraw the special leave petition (SLP) filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal’s order, as the apex court refused to interfere with the Tribunal’s interim order.

Sensing the apex court’s likely order after arguing at length, Karnataka’s senior counsel F S Nariman prayed before the court to withdraw the petition with liberty so as to move the Tribunal again for leave to furnish further data and reports in support of the state’s claim.

The apex court subsequently allowed Karnataka to withdraw the SLP granting it liberty to present further details.

It may be recalled that the Karnataka government had approached the apex court challenging the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal’s order rejecting its plea to divert 7 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of water from the Mhadei river basin to the Malaprabha reservoir due to an acute drought situation in the command area. Karnataka had earlier filed an interim application with the Tribunal seeking release of 7 tmcft of water of Mhadei river into the Malaprabha basin.

Nariman Monday stated in the apex court that Maharashtra supported Karnataka in its prayer opposing the state of Goa.

Goa team was in full attendance in the apex court, ready with the matter, if called upon by the court. However, without even calling upon the state of Goa, the apex court asked the state of Karnataka to withdraw the SLP.

It may be recalled that there were demonstrations and violence in Karnataka to oppose the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal’s interim order rejecting Karnataka’s demand for release of 7 tmcft of Mhadei river water into the Malaprabha basin.

Hearing on the Mhadei water dispute is fixed before the Tribunal in the last week of March and all the three states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra have been provided time to file new documentation and details on the matter.

Meanwhile, welcoming Monday’s decision of the apex court, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said, “Goa team is doing well and we will fight with renewed confidence to safeguard the interest of Goa.” Water Resource Department Minister Dayanand Mandrekar also welcomed the order. He said, “We are fighting a long battle and are on the right track to protect Mhadei, the lifeline of Goa.”