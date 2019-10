The government is not paying attention to the Mhadei issue. This is an allegation that environmentalist and Mhadei activist Rajan Kerkar has made. And even as of today, the level of the Mhadei river is quite low. And this will get even lower.

The environmentalist has also accused the government of giving a step motherly treatment to the Mahdei issue. And has given examples to prove the same.

The Mahdei issue has been burning for a long time now.

The Mahdei tribunal has given an award.