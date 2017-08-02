Mhadei project will result in reverse flow of salty water by further 10 km into Mandovi river: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Equating the Khalsa-Bandura project of the Karnataka government on River Mhadei to an ‘Ecological bomb’, the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Wednesday, said that this project will result in the reverse flow of the salty water from the Arabian Sea by further 10 kms into the Mandovi River, thus causing environmental damage to Goa as well as the Western Ghats.

Parrikar also maintained that the senior advocate, Atmaram Nadkarni has been briefed about the recent move of the Karnataka government to file a fresh affidavit before the Supreme Court, relating to the particular project, and that he would defend Goa’s interest accordingly.

“The affidavit of the Karnataka government is totally at variance with the facts,” he added.

Earlier, the senior Congress legislator Pratapsingh Rane brought to the notice of the House through a Zero Hour Mention that the Karnataka government has filed the said affidavit before the apex court, and is acting in a high-handed fashion in context with the Khalsa-Bandura project as also misleading the authorities by stating that it wants to divert the water of Mhadei River for drinking purpose, when it actually desires to use the same for agriculture.

Parrikar, who also holds the Environment portfolio, said that the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal, which is hearing the related case, has now fully understood that the Karnataka government is hiding things related to the particular project.

He further mentioned that Karnataka is heading for the assembly election, and therefore lot of things related to the Mhadei water diversion would boil up in that state.

“It is the ecological bomb (against Goa) that Karnataka is planning,” the Chief Minister said, adding that 47 per cent of Mhadei basin is in Goa.

Pointing out that he would proceed in the particular case, in the interest of Goa, Parrikar quipped that if Karnataka government wanted to use the water of Mhadei River for drinking purpose, then it would have pumped out the same, and not tried to divert the entire basin.

The House was also assured that the state government would try to seek the help of the Maharashtra government in the particular case, though a diplomatic approach.