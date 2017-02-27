Mhadei: MBA theory of ‘political equations’ turning out to be true

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A one-day session of the outgoing Goa legislative assembly, to be convened on February 28, will have single agenda of address by the Governor. The session has been summoned in a bid to avert a constitutional crisis, as the assembly has not been in session for nearly six months.

Following recommendation by the state government last Saturday, Governor Mridula Sinha has summoned the one-day assembly session on February 28 at 11.30 am.

Interestingly, it is for the first time in the history of Goa that the state government has been forced to convene an assembly session when the polling for new assembly has already taken place and counting of the votes is yet to take place.

Earlier, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar had claimed that there was no need to convene a session of the outgoing assembly and had ruled out a constitutional crisis emerging out of the ongoing electoral process.

The state assembly polls were held on February 4 and counting will be held on March 11. It is also important to note that currently the number of members of the legislative assembly is 32 as eight MLAs have already resigned before assembly election to contest on other party ticket or as independents, which includes Ramesh Tawadkar, Vijay Sardesai, Francisco alias Mickky Pacheco, Caetano Silva, Naresh Sawal, Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, Pandurang Madkaikar and Mauvin Godinho. Deputy Speaker Vishnu Wagh, who is in hospital for last many months, will not be able to attend the last session of the outgoing assembly.

In this session, the scene in the assembly hall will be different as three MLAs of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party are no more a part of the ruling faction. At present, the strength of the assembly is 32 which includes BJP (20), MGP (3), Congress (6) and Independents (3).

Following the decreased number of MLAs and changes in the ruling dispensation, an official of the legislature secretariat on Monday has reshuffled the members’ sitting arrangement. Besides, the legislature administration has taken up repair and renovation work of the assembly complex building for the one-day session.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Bombay at Goa has adjourned till tomorrow a hearing on a petition filed seeking directions to the Goa government to comply with the mandate of Article 174 of the Constitution of India by either summoning a session or dissolving the Goa legislative assembly.