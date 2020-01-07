Mhadei issue to dominate today’s Assembly session

Panaji: Mhadei water diversion issue is likely to dominate the one-day special session of the Goa legislative assembly, which will be held on January 7, with the combined opposition comprising of Congress party, Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Porvorim Independent MLA submitting a notice of motion for adjournment on the issue.

A notice jointly signed by GFP’s Vijai Sardesai, Jayesh Salgaonkar, Vinod Paliencar, Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, MGP MLA Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, leader of opposition Digambar Kamat, Congress MLAs Ravi Naik, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Luizinho Faleiro and Pratapsing Rane has been submitted to the secretary of Goa legislative assembly for consideration to move the adjournment motion on Mhadei issue in the interest of the state.

“We hereby give notice of motion for adjournment on matter of urgent public importance for January 7 under rule 68 of Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly,” the notice reads.

Governor Satya Pal Malik has convened a special one-day session of the state assembly on January 7 for ratification of a Constitutional Amendment Bill to extend reservation quota to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Lok Sabha and the state assemblies, which was passed by the Parliament in the recently-concluded winter session.

The Governor will deliver the customary address at 11.30 am after which the Constitutional Amendment Bill to extend reservation quota to the members of SCs and STs as well as Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill will be tabled on the floor of the House.

Though the Governor’s address and passing of the two central amendment Bills are on the agenda of the special assembly session, the opposition has submitted the notice for adjournment motion to discuss the approval/NOC given to Karnataka by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for taking up the so-called drinking water project at Kalasa-Banduri on River Mhadei.

The opposition has stated in the notice that it wants discussion on the likelihood of misuse of the approval/NOC for setting up irrigation project by Karnataka, diversion of the west-flowing River Mhadei into the east-flowing River Malaprabha and increase in salinity of rivers in Goa, adverse effects on ecology, agriculture khazan lands and drinking water in the state.

After Sardesai’s announcement on Saturday to move adjournment motion on Mhadei issue, the Congress, MGP and Porvorim MLA arrived at a decision on Monday to support him and subsequently submitted a combined notice to the secretary of the legislative assembly.

Kamat told the media on Monday that Sardesai and Dhavalikar had met him and suggested that the opposition should together move the adjournment motion on Mhadei issue. “Congress legislature party discussed the matter and decided to move an adjournment motion on the matter,” he said.

Dhavalikar also informed the press that his party too has decided to support the adjournment motion on the Mhadei issue.

The Business Advisory Committee meeting was held on Monday which was chaired by Speaker Rajesh Patnekar to decide the business of the session.