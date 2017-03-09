Mhadei diversion will ravage 185 Goan villages, says MBA

PANAJI: Stating that the project of the Karnataka government involving the diversion of the Mhadei river would affect altogether 185 Goan villages located along its course, which use the river for agriculture, fishing and recreational purposes among other things, the Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan on Thursday claimed that Goa would enjoy some success next month, in a related case filed by it before the Supreme Court, as it is in possession of some clinching evidence pertaining to severe destruction of ecology in the Malaprabha basin, in particular and Western Ghats, in general, due to the particular project.

MBA president Nirmala Sawant, told a press conference in the city that the case before the Supreme Court would come up for its next hearing on April 13, 2017 when a 2009 survey report of the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change as regards the region of this project – presently in a sealed condition – would be released, with the violators standing exposed.

She said the Solicitor General of India has maintained that “He would like to take instructions from the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change, in view of the report of the CEC dated February 19, 2009, and the order dated February 2009 passed by the Supreme Court if India.”

The case would be heard by Justice Madan Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta.

“We are arguing the case with not only water of the river as its main aspect, but also with the safety of the region as well as the Western Ghats in mind, which completes the bigger picture,” Sawant added, pointing out that the videography, which is a part of the survey report, would clearly show the destruction of thousands of trees by the Karnataka government for construction of the dams and canals under the project, in gross violation of the Karnataka Forest Act. “Furthermore, it would also point out the disappearance of structures such as Mauli temple in Kankumbi and a water tank, to make way for the project,” she noted.

The MBA chief informed that the Karnataka government has sacrificed 4,300 acres of prime forest, as well as 1,000 acres of dry and wet agricultural land for the project.

Nandakumar Kamat, a member of the Mhadei Bachao Abhiyan, stated that the prayer of the government of Goa before the Mhadei Water Disputes Tribunal is limited to the loss of water to Goa, and does not say anything about damage to ecology due to the Karnataka’s project.

“In fact, the state government needs to have a permanent, long-term Goa water policy,” he observed, lamenting that the state government is displaying its immaturity by negotiating with the Karnataka government over the particular issue, when the matter is in court as well as before the tribunal, which clearly shows lack of statesmanship on its part.

Maintaining that the Mhadei river presently drains 30 per cent of Goa, Kamat predicted that the Karnataka project as regards diversion of this river would allow the saltwater of the Arabian Sea move more and more upstream, into the interiors of river Mandovi, thus salinating all groundwater along the course of the river, just as the traditional freshwater resources in the villages would get polluted.

“In such a case, we will have to import fresh water in wagons, in 10 years’ time,” he predicted.

Stating that former state advocate general Atmaram Nadkarni should have taken the Mhadei case to its logical end for Goa, Kamat said that if the Centre dissolves all water tribunals in the country, as per its plan, to make way for a single tribunal then Goa would have no (Mhadei) case left, and we will have to start everything from a scratch.

Two other members of the MBA – Rajendra Kerkar and Avinash Bhonsle – were also present at the briefing.

Kerkar said the entire project of the Karnataka government is illegal as it is being carried out in an eco-sensitive area.