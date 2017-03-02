Mhadei diversion to severely affect Opa water reservoir

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

PONDA

Diversion of water from the Mhadei basin is likely to affect the Opa water treatment plant, which gets water from the Mhadei river and caters to the water needs of Ponda and Tiswadi talukas and some part of Dharbandora. Diversion of the Mhadei river water will directly affect the entire population and agriculture dependent on the Opa reservoir.

According to officials from the water resource department (WRD) and the public works department (PWD), Opa gets around 35 million litres per day (MLD) water from the Ganjem bandhara constructed on the Mhadei

river and if water from Mhadei is diverted, it will be difficult for the Opa plant to cater to the water needs of all, especially during the summer months of March, April and May.

The Opa water treatment plant on Khandepar river presently treats and supplies around 140 MLD of water on a daily basis. From March onwards, the level of water in the Opa reservoir starts to fall drastically and by May it goes below the minimum level required to pump the 140 MLD. To maintain that level, the Opa plant is forced to depend on water from the Mhadei river and Selaulim dam. Since the last few years, water stored in mining pits is also being pumped into the Opa reservoir to maintain the level, stated an official.

Based on the water requirement at Opa, on an average, 35 MLD water is pumped from the Ganjem bandhara and rest from the Selaulim dam. If water from the Mhadei basin is diverted, water storage in the Ganjem bandhara will be affected drastically, which, in turn, will affect operations at the Opa plant.

A senior official from the WRD said that in the present situation itself, the Opa water treatment plant finds it difficult to properly cater to the needs of Ponda, Tiswadi and Dharbandora residents during the summer months and if Mhadei water is diverted, the result will be drastic.

Presently water level at the Opa plant is 4.5 metres and in order to pump the 140 MLD water per day, a minimum water level of 3 metres is required, “without which pumping the required litres of water becomes difficult,” said officials from the Opa plant.

Every day 140 MLD water is treated and distributed from the Opa plant of which, Panaji consumes around 45 MLD, Ponda consumes around 40 MLD and the rest is used by residents of Shiroda, Marcaim, Priol, Dharbandora and other areas.

Executive engineer of WRD Sandeep Nadkarni said that the diversion of Mhadei water will directly affect the Opa water treatment plant, and agriculture dependant on Opa will be the first target. “Later on, the salinity of the entire river from Ganjem till Panaji will automatically rise and it will have its ill-effects on our eco-system,” he said.