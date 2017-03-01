Mhadei diversion: Ponda locals fear drought-like situation

NIRGOSH GAUDE | NT

PONDA: Locals from Ganjem and Nanus villages of Usgao in Ponda taluka fear a drought-like situation in their villages if Karnataka succeeds in diverting water from the Mhadei basin.

Right from water taps in their homes to their agricultural fields, the entire survival of these villagers is dependent mainly on the Mhadei river water and life will be difficult if the water is diverted, say villagers from Ganjem and Nanus.

The Mhadei river, known as Mandovi in Goa, enters Usgao at Ganjem village through Padeli in Sattari taluka and runs through Nanus, Savoi-Verem, Volvoi and Khandola in Ponda till Panaji in Tiswadi taluka. Interestingly, the fresh water of Mhadei meets the saline sea water at Ganjem.

“It’s the high tide and low tide that mostly dominate the salinity of the water. But with diversion of water from the Mhadei river, villagers will have only saline water remaining and obtaining fresh water will be a distant dream,” said villager Deepak Gaude from Ganjem.

According to locals, water in the Mhadei river at Ganjem and Nanus villages remains fresh from June to December, while in the months of April and May, the water is usually saline. To restrain the entire Mhadei river fresh water from meeting the saline water, the water resource department of Goa has constructed a dam (bandhara) in Ganjem at the point where the river enters the village. Some thousands of cubic metres of water is stored in the Ganjem dam. In the months of March, April and May, water from the Ganjem dam is pumped into the Opa water treatment plant to cater to the plant’s needs. Based on the water requirement at Opa, on an average 35 million litres per day (MLD) water is pumped from the Ganjem dam, stated an official from the Opa plant.

The agricultural and drinking water needs of the entire Ganjem village are dependent on water from the Ganjem dam. The public works department (PWD) has provided a 1 MLD water treatment plant especially for Ganjem village, to cater to the drinking water needs of Ganjem locals. The 1 MLD plant that runs on water from the Ganjem dam will have no water if water from the Mhadei basin is diverted, said Chandru Gaude, a local.

Ganjem has around 85 households, while Nanus has about 105 households, which are directly dependant on Mhadei river water. From coconut farms and areca nut farms to dairy farming, all operate with the help of lift irrigation. Water lifted from the dam is used for agricultural purpose and without water from Mhadei, agriculture will go dry, said farmer Sharad Gaonkar. Many households from Nanus village survive on water from the wells. Some households get tap water and use well water for agricultural purpose. But with no fresh water in the river, the locals fear that their wells may turn saline in the future.

When asked about their course of action to overcome this issue, most of the locals said that they are waiting for the formation of the new government after which they will start with their movement against the diversion of water from the Mhadei basin. “Entire livelihood of the villagers will be affected with the diversion of water from the Mhadei basin and locals will have no other option than to come onto the streets or leave the villages,” said villager Ramesh Nanuskar.

Local panch Vijay Gaude said that the villagers from the Sattari taluka are active in their movement against the diversion and added that Ganjem villagers have decided to support the Sattari villagers on the Mhadei issue.

According to experts, Mhadei water diversion will affect the entire stretch from Ganjem to Savoi-Verem, Volvoi and Khandola in Ponda taluka. “It’s the fresh water of the Mhadei that maintains the salinity of the water in this entire stretch. If fresh water from Mhadei stops entering the saline water, entire stretch of around 20 kilometres will turn completely saline, the results of which will be drastic for the entire eco-system of the river. Marine life in the river will get damaged, wells on the banks of the river will turn saline, agriculture in the whole area will be affected, and locals dependent on fishing will have no fish to fetch their income. Fresh water sand for which Savoi-Verem and Volvoi are famous, will have no such sand left thus affecting the sand business,” said experts.