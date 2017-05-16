Mhadei dispute: K’taka witness cornered on runoff coefficient, linear regression

NT NETWORK

The matter on Mhadei dispute was called out before the tribunal on Tuesday and the cross examination of the witness for the state of Karnataka by counsel for the state of Goa Atmaram N S Nadkarni continued.

The witness was further cross examined on the aspect of rainfall runoff coefficient. He categorically admitted to the fact that for several years the runoff coefficient is more than ‘1’ and that majority of the years, it is more than 0.9.

To a specific question as to whether in any other basin in India, did he come across such a high rainfall runoff coefficient, the witness categorically admitted that he has not come across any such basin.

The witness did not furnish any reasons whatsoever as to why the runoff coefficient is high in this particular basin. To a question that this rainfall coefficient could be high due to faulty selection of rainfall stations, the witness has categorically admitted to the same.

The witness was further cross examined on the aspect of linear regression equation arrived at by him.

To the question whether the linear regression equation arrived at by the CWC in its 2003 report, is found to be acceptable or not, the witness answered that he had not verified the 2003 CWC linear regression equation arrived at by the CWC.

It was further shown to the witness, that his yield is based on the linear regression equation arrived by CWC in the year 2003 and that he has used the said equation without verifying the same; the witness could not give a satisfactory answer.

The witness was totally exposed on both the issues.

The cross-examination will continue on Wednesday.