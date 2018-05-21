MGP’s Pradeep is new PMC chief

PONDA: Finally Ponda has got its chairperson and vice-chairperson for the municipal council after the MGP panel ‘Rising Ponda’ and BJP’s Ponda Nagrik Samiti joined hands for the purpose.

Pradeep alias Zhalu Naik of the MGP has been elected as new chairperson, while Vishwanath Dalvi of the BJP has been chosen as vice-chairperson of the Ponda municipal council.

Both of them have been elected unopposed.

The polls to the Ponda civic body had been held on April 29.

The election to the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson had been scheduled for May 21, and May 20 was the last day to file nomination papers.

Till Sunday afternoon, Pradeep Naik and Vishwanath Dalvi were the only two candidates who filed their nomination papers for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively.

They have been elected to the posts but official announcement will be made on May 21, said PMC chief officer Navnath Naik.

Senior MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and state BJP president Vinay Tendulkar came together to Ponda on Sunday and made announcement on the tie-up for the town.

Addressing media persons, Dhavalikar and Tendulkar said the BJP and the MGP have joined hands for the betterment of the town.