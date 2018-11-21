MGP’s petition exposes divide in alliance

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

While praying before the High Court of Bombay at Goa through its writ petition to quash and set aside the impugned orders or a decision taken on October 16, 2018, whereby the Speaker of Goa Assembly accepted the resignations of Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte from the membership of Goa Legislative Assembly, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, an alliance partner in the Parrikar-led coalition government, has virtually ‘exposed’ the Bharatiya Janata Party in the event of luring two former Congress legislators.

In a shocking submission, the MGP has also stated that the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has remained terminally ill and was hospitalised, either abroad, in New Delhi as well as at the Goa Medical College.

The MGP, which filed the petition through its former central committee member Satyawan Palkar and Vikas Prabhu, submitted

that two other former ministers namely – Francisco D’Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar have also remained terminally ill and hospitalised for almost a year and another member of the Legislative Assembly Jose Luis Carlos Almeida, representing Vasco da Gama Constituency from the BJP also continued to be ill.

“With the sickness of the aforesaid elected representatives, the political situation in Goa continued to be fluid,” the oldest regional party stated.

The MGP stated that when the Indian National Congress started making claims for formation of the government after approaching the higher constitutional authorities including the Governor, sensing that they may lose power, the BJP made moves to effect and manage defections in Congress.

“Two members namely Shirodkar and Sopte of Goa Legislative Assembly met the national president of BJP in New Delhi and handed over to him their resignation letters. They were lured to resign from the membership of the Assembly by assuring them re-election on the BJP ticket, ministerial berth on re-election as well as immediate rehabilitation with the chairmanship of EDC and Goa Tourism Development Corporation,” it pointed out.

Further, the MGP has also criticised the act of the Speaker Dr Pramod Sawant stating that he received the resignation letters by fax and he accepted the same without blink of an eye. Thereafter, Shirodkar and Sopte joined the BJP, and added that the aforesaid facts would demonstrate that the resignation by them was by way of a quid pro quo and the two defecting members of the Assembly have been suitably rewarded by the ruling BJP.

“The fact is that Speaker received the letters of resignations by fax and he accepted the same without any notice, either to Shirodkar and Sopte or to the Congress, shows that the Speaker has acted mechanically without any application of mind in furtherance of the machinations of the BJP,” mentions the petition.

The MGP has stated that despite being the Speaker of the Assembly Pramod Sawant continues his allegiance to the BJP and in the circumstances, he has not acted independently as Speaker.

It is stated that the petitioners have an apprehension that the fax was received by the Speaker from the office of the national president of BJP and the resignations were accepted by the Speaker without securing personal presence of the concerned members, that too while they were still in the national capital.

“The political situation in Goa is such that the four members of Legislative Assembly, representing BJP are terminally ill. None of them can attend the Assembly proceedings, even if convened. The ruling combination does not want power to be transferred to Congress at any cost. They have taken such steps, whereby Congress cannot claim majority and a right to form the government. The BJP wants either to increase their number of seats in the Assembly or go for fresh elections,” MGP has maintained.