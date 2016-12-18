MGP’s next move after code of conduct: Deepak

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) will honour the word given to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during 2012 Goa assembly election that the alliance with the BJP will be intact till the election code of conduct for the 2017 assembly election is announced, MGP president Pandurang (Deepak) Dhavalikar Sunday said that the next move of the party will be known once the code of conduct comes into force.

Addressing media in the city, Dhavalikar said that the party is waiting for the election code of conduct to be declared in order to announce the decision regarding contesting elections for the forthcoming assembly election.

Interestingly, president of Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) Anand Shirodkar during a separate press conference held in the city on Sunday said, “We have held a meeting with Dhavalikar brothers and alliance talks are going on positively.”

Stating that the MGP has, of late, realised the true colours of BJP, Pandurang Dhavalikar said that his party hopes to win majority of the seats in order to form the next government in the state. He said that if elected to power, the MGP will revoke the amendments made to the Tenancy Act and the Mundkar Act.

Dhavalikar said that he and his brother had already planned to sever ties with the BJP and had kept their resignation letters ready in advance. It may be recalled that Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar had recently sacked both, Ramkrishna Dhavalikar and Pandurang Dhavalikar from his cabinet following their consistent attack on him and the BJP during the past few days.

When asked about how the party will go ahead in case alliance talks fail, Pandurang Dhavalikar said, “Our image has been clear to go ahead with the forthcoming assembly election alone and form the next government. Despite being in the government for the last 15 years, we are being branded as jokers.”

Dhavalikar also indicated that the MGP has rejected a new proposal offered to the party by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.