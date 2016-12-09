MGP wants alliance with BJP, but with 15 seats, says Sudin

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) will give priority to its pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the forthcoming state assembly election, with the demand for 15 constituencies, under seat sharing, senior MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Friday said that if, due to any reason, this alliance fails to materialise, then the MGP would like to go alone, and field its candidates in 30 constituencies, out of whom at least 15 are certain of making it to the state legislative assembly.

“We have already worked hard on candidates in 15 constituencies and completed groundwork for them,” Dhavalikar added, stating that he is certain that these candidates would turn victorious at the state assembly polls. “In case, we fail to continue our political partnership with the BJP, then apart from these 15 constituencies, we would be fielding candidates in additional 15 constituencies,” he said.

Dhavalikar, speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ from New Delhi, where he had gone to attend the wedding celebration of the daughter of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, further said that the MGP is not too keen to enter into a pre-poll alliance with any other political outfit, if it is unable to form a coalition with the BJP.

When questioned as to whether he is nursing an ambition to become the chief minister, Dhavalikar stated that depending upon the number of victorious candidates of his party at the forthcoming state assembly election, he could stake claim for the post. “However, as of now, that is not the main issue as I am more interested in expanding the MGP,” he noted, maintaining that after the 2017 Goa assembly polls, his party would definitely have more legislators in the state legislative assembly as compared to the present tenure of the assembly, and all these legislators would be honest and committed to the party.

Speaking about the recent demand of the MGP’s central committee as regards replacement of Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar to facilitate the pre-poll alliance talks with the BJP, Dhavalikar said that the MGP president as well as the other office bearers of the party were really hurt by the BJP camp, which has been reflected in their recent outburst against the BJP.

“I am still in New Delhi and had no idea about the particular demand of the MGP’s central committee until I came to know about it today,” Dhavalikar said, adding that he, however, would follow all decisions of the party’s central committee.

On a parting note, Dhavalikar observed that the MGP has today reached a position where it can think of contesting the state assembly election on its own strength.