MGP to push hard for 14 seats during talks with BJP

PANAJI

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leaders will push hard their demand for 14 seats during their interaction with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, as regards the MGP-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance for the 2017 state assembly polls, when Gadkari arrives in Goa on September 22.

It may be recalled that Gadkari has been appointed by the BJP as its state in-charge for the 2017 Goa assembly polls.

MGP, last month, had announced that it would bargain for 14 out of 40 seats with the BJP, for the 2017 state assembly election, as against eight seats shared by it during the 2012 state assembly election.

Indicating almost certainty about the MGP-BJP alliance for the forthcoming state assembly election, Minister for Public Works Department and senior MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said that the alliance talks would be held between the MGP leaders and Gadkari during the September 22 Goa visit of Gadkari.

Dhavalikar, who met Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday, further told ‘The Navhind Times’ that he, during his meeting with Gadkari, earlier in the day did not bring up the issue of MGP-BJP alliance. “We, however, discussed all ongoing major projects of the public works department in the state,” he added, pointing out, “Gadkari, in fact, reviewed works pertaining to roads and bridges, including their progress status and additional requirement.”

Hinting that the central committee of the MGP has already taken decision as regards MGP’s possible alliance with the BJP, Dhavalikar said that this committee would not be meeting before the arrival of Gadkari in Goa, later this month. “I don’t see any need for the central committee of the MGP to meet before the arrival of Gadkari in Goa, on September 22,” he added.

Incidentally, the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) has given an offer to the MGP to join hands with it for the 2017 assembly election on the medium of instruction issue. However, for doing so, the MGP which is presently a coalition partner of the BJP-led state government, would have to sever ties with the BJP.