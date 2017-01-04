MGP to officially dump BJP, ally with GSM today

NT NETWORK

PONDA

The Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) will officially end its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday and also officially announce its alliance with Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) for the state assembly election.

The announcement will be made soon after MGP’s central committee meeting scheduled to be held at 11 am in Panaji on Thursday, informed party president Pandurang alias Deepak Dhavalikar on Wednesday while speaking to this daily.

Stating that all the election-related details will be finalised during the MGP’s central committee meet, Deepak said that the meeting will be attended by all members of the committee. He said that soon after the meeting, all the decisions taken by MGP will be announced.

“MGP has decided to officially withdraw its alliance with BJP and will declare it on Thursday. Likewise, MGP’s decision to forge an alliance with GSM, the political outfit of Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM), will also be declared on Thursday. Seat sharing and candidate declaration in the various constituencies have been sorted out but the final decision will be taken during the central committee meet,” said Deepak.

He also confirmed that Naresh Sawal has resigned as Bicholim MLA and that he will join MGP on January 8 (Sunday).

Meanwhile, MGP general secretary and Ponda MLA Lavu Mamledar has resigned as the chairman of Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir and chairman of Goa Handicrafts Rural and Small Scale Industries Development Corporation. “I tendered my resignation as soon as the model code of conduct was declared. My resignation at the last moment will at least please those people, who were shouting for it,” said Mamledar, speaking to this daily.