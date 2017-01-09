MGP to field candidate against Parsekar

PANAJI: Continuing ‘import’ of candidates to contest the forthcoming state assembly elections from its platform, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party on Sunday brought Vijay Gaonkar (Valpoi), Satyavijay Naik (Navelim), Jagdish Bhobe (St Andre) and Dilip Naik (Fatorda) into its fold.

The MGP had earlier imported the Congressman Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar and Goa Cricket Association secretary Vinod ‘Balu’ Phadke.

The MGP has decided to field its candidates in Mandrem and Pernem constituencies; Mandrem being the onetime bastion of the MGP and now the constituency of Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

MGP president Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar, who admitted the quartet into the party, at the city MGP office said the former Independent Bicholim MLA Naresh Sawal will join the MGP on January 9.

Dhavalikar, whose party has tied up with the Goa Suraksha Manch, the Shiv Sena and the Goa Praja Party for these polls, said the alliance aims to provide a government of local political parties to Goans, after they have been cheated by national parties, which ruled the state.

“The people have already made up their mind to back the regional parties,” he added.

Dhavalikar said the MGP has already shortlisted candidates in 19 constituencies, with some of them having more than one candidate, while others having a lone candidate.

“The MGP parliamentary board will meet on January 11,” he said stating that once the candidates of the MGP are finalised, their names would be officially declared.

The MGP president also revealed that this election will witness the MGP fielding its candidate even in Poriem constituency.

“We are also considering fielding candidates in Margao and Canacona constituencies,” he maintained, adding that the GSM will contest in Mayem and Sanquelim constituencies, besides others, while MGP has decided to field its candidates in Mandrem and Pernem constituency; Mandrem being the one-time bastion of the MGP and now the constituency of the Chief Minister.

The MGP said that it would win in the Priol constituency by a margin of over 3,500 votes. The MGP president, who is the sitting MLA of Priol, is all set to contest the election from the same constituency.

The sitting MLA of Ponda Lavoo Mamledar will also re-contest from this constituency on the MGP candidature.

It is expected that the MGP will contest its candidates in 22 constituencies, the GSM will field its candidates in eight constituencies, and Shiv Sena would fight it out in five.