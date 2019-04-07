MGP to back Cong’s Kandolkar in Mapusa

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

The Mapusa block of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Saturday declared its support to Congress candidate for Mapusa bypoll Sudhir Kandolkar and subsequently began with a joint campaign.

Addressing the media, president of MGP’s Mapusa block advocate Vaman Pandit, in the presence of Vinod Phadke, Prabhakar Vernekar and other local leaders, announced that the party will support the Congress candidate for Mapusa bypoll and also campaign for him.

“Our block members had passed a resolution to support the most popular candidate who would work for development of Mapusa and its interest. The resolution was forwarded to the party’s central committee. We have decided to support Congress candidate Sudhir Kandolkar and will begin with a joint campaign for him,” said Pandit.

He said, “We are supporting Kandolkar, as we want Mapusa to be developed; Kandolkar will have a term of around three years and we expect him to develop Mapusa. We don’t have a theatre Ravindra Bhavan and the new bus stand area at the entrance of the town is lying open with the work incomplete.”

Phadke said that the MGP does not want an inexperienced person to be elected in

Mapusa, “as we don’t know what will happen.” “The main reason for supporting Kandolkar is because of his experience of the last 20 years, so we feel he will be able to undertake development. Besides experience, Kandolkar is also accessible to everyone and he also has a vision for the town, as he is aware of the requirements of Mapusa,” said Phadke.

Replying to a question on family raj in MGP, Phadke said, “I’m not against family raj but inexperience. If you don’t have experience, then don’t come into the picture; one must first obtain experience and work for the people for 10-15 years and then enter politics.”

Welcoming the decision of the MGP to support him, Kandolkar said, “I am thankful to them and will work for Mapusa and fulfil their expectations.”

Subsequently in the evening, MGP workers, along with Kandolkar and his workers started their joint campaign in Khorlim area by offering prayers at Shri Rashtroli temple at Sim in Khorlim and taking blessings of the deity.