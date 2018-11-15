MGP threatens to withdraw support to govt over mining

NT NETWORK

PONDA

President of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Deepak Dhavalikar has threatened to withdraw support to the government if it fails to take concrete decision over resumption of mining in the state by December 15.

Deepak was speaking after thousands of mining dependents staged a morcha to his office at Khadpabandh-Ponda on Wednesday.

Demanding proper assurance over resumption of mining and seeking MGP’s support for the same, thousands of mining dependents, under the banner of Goa Mining People’s Front (GMPF), staged a morcha at the MGP president’s office on Wednesday.

Addressing mining dependents, Deepak Dhavalikar said that MGP has already urged the BJP president to convene a meeting with Prime Minister Naredra Modi of all party members and a

delegation from the mining dependents to discuss the mining issue or come out with a solution over mining.

“If BJP fails to fix a meeting with PM Modi or come out with proper solution over resumption of mining by December 15, MGP will withdraw support to the government,” announced Dhavalikar and assured mining dependents of all support over resumption of mining in the state.

Considering the present situation of the state’s mining dependents, BJP should fix a meeting with PM Modi within 8 days and resolve the issue.

“If it’s not possible to amend the MMDR Act, go for auction of mines or set up cooperation within a month or two. This will at least help mining dependents to get some earning from mining,” he said.