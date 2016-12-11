MGP threatens to sever ties with BJP; projects Dhavalikar as CM candidate

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Lashing out at the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, senior leader of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and PWD Minister Ramkrishna (Sudin) Dhavalikar on Sunday hinted at breaking the alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if its demands are not fulfilled. He also said that if the BJP continues to mistreat MGP, we will not think twice about breaking the alliance with BJP.

Dhavalikar was addressing a gathering at the MGP election campaign launch programme held at Aguiar Ground at Ponda on Sunday. Thousands of MGP supporters were present. Besides Dhavalikar, MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar, Ponda MLA Lavu Mamledar and other members were present on the dais. MGP leaders projected Sudin Dhavalikar as CM candidate as “he has all abilities to be a good CM.”

Dhavalikar accused Parsekar of meting out step-motherly treatment to MGP for the last two years and instead of helping it serve people in better restraining it from undertaking development works. He said, “MGP had forged an alliance with BJP for the progress of Goa but after Parsekar took over as Chief Minister, the state has gone 10 years backward vis-à-vis its progress.”

Dhavalikar however said that considering people’s welfare MGP might still go ahead with the alliance as taking the process of the state ahead matters most. But shortly thereafter, he hinted at breaking the alliance, saying “we have had enough mistreatment and humiliation for last two years.”

Deepak Dhavalikar declared Sudin Dhavalikar as CM candidate of MGP and asked other partiers including BJP to declare their CM candidates. He also declared that if MGP decides to go ahead with the alliance, it is prepared to contest 22 seats and is confident of winning most.

He said that during alliance decision Nitin Gadkari had promised MGP that Manohar Parrikar will be the Chief Minister for next five years adding, “But later on Laxmikant Parsekar was forced on us as CM. Still we continued our ties as per the alliance. We tolerated the humiliation we received from BJP led by Parsekar. But we have lost our patience. We are ready for alliance with BJP only if our conditions are fulfilled. We are clear that we do not want Parsekar to be CM candidate.”

During the meeting, Ponda MLA Lavoo Mamledar also criticised Parsekar and promised people of Ponda to give better governance. Other leaders and party members also expressed their views on the occasion.