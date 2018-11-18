MGP steps up pressure, seeks CM’s post for Sudin

NT NETWORK

PONDA

Stepping up pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has threatened to go it alone in all upcoming elections including the by-polls to Shiroda and Mandrem constituencies if the charge of the Chief Minister’s post is not handed over to Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar.

The MGP has also decided to extend support to mining dependants during the agitation at Jantar Mantar at Delhi. The decisions were taken up during the party’s central committee meeting in Panaji on Saturday.

MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar, while speaking to this daily, said that the administration in the state is at a standstill for the last 8 months due to the ill-health of the Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and so MGP has been demanding handing over of the charge of CM to the senior-most minister Sudin Dhavalikar.

“If the BJP fulfils our demand of handing over charge of Chief Minister’s post to Sudin Dhavalikar before declaration of Lok Sabha or by-polls to Shiroda and Mandrem constituencies, MGP will fully support BJP in these elections. If they fail to do so, we will contest these elections independently,” Deepak Dhavalikar said.

Informing about the mining resumption issue in the state, Deepak Dhavalikar stated that the party’s central committee has decided to support mining dependants during their agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.