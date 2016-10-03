MGP seeks more time to decide on tie-up with GSM

PANAJI: The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party on Monday sought more time on forging an alliance with the newly-formed political party Goa Suraksha Manch, a political wing of the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch which has been fighting the BJP government on MOI tangle.

Addressing a press conference here in the presence of Ponda MLA Lavu Mamledar, Narayan Sawant, a member of MGP’s central committee, said decision to form a new alliance would be taken once the schedule for assembly elections is announced.

“We have not ruled out alliance with any party,” he said adding that MGP leaders’ views against allying with the GSM should be looked as “personal views”.

He said the MGP fully supports the BBSM on MOI issue.

The GSM has said that it is open to alliance with the MGP and has been in talks with the Shiv Sena and the Goa Praja Party.

Stating that views on alliance formation expressed by MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar should be taken as “personal views”, Sawant said that decision on alliance would be taken collectively.

“We have been holding weekly meetings with party workers to take their views and suggestions on alliance,” he said.

Exhorting people to support the ideology of his party, Sawant said that people should uphold principles of the MGP and give them a chance to serve better.

Besides the MOI tangle, the party will also take up various other issues like casinos during its campaign for the 2017 assembly polls.

He slammed the remarks made by Valpoi MLA Vishwajit Rane against the party.