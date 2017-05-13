MGP reaffirms support to Parrikar-led government

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has reaffirmed its support to the Manohar Parrikar-led coalition government in the state, maintaining that the MGP would support the present government till the end of its five-year tenure.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said that today Goa needs a Chief Minister like Manohar Parrikar and precisely because of this reason he himself had put a condition to the Bharatiya Janata Party that the MGP would support the BJP government only in the event of Parrikar leading the government.

“Now if the MGP withdraws its support to Parrikar, who due to our demand was made to vacate the post of Defence Minister and come down to Goa as the Chief Minister, then it would not only be an absurd decision on our part, but would make all of us look like fools,” Dhavalikar added, pointing out that therefore, the MGP would distance itself from such anti-government activities. “And the way development of Goa is in progress today, you should wait to see how this state would turn up in next four years,” he said.

Dhavalikar when asked as to whether the MGP would participate in the bypoll campaign of Parrikar and Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, said that he has no idea what the MGP has decided about the same. “The president of the MGP is the supreme leader of the party and he, along with the office bearers of the party would take a decision about participating in the campaign for by-elections in the Panaji and Valpoi constituencies,” he said.