MGP promises to continue govt schemes

Taking potshots at its erstwhile alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Congress party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s (MGP) senior leader Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar pledged to continue all schemes offered by the present government if the MGP, Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), Shiv Sena and Goa Praja Party (GPP) alliance comes to power.

Dhavalikar said that a MGP minister was sacked by the government only for some days but the people of Goa will vote out BJP during the upcoming election and sack some ministers and MLAs forever.

Dhavalikar was addressing a meeting at Curti-Ponda on Friday, held after a delay of a hour after flying squad intervention. The meeting was stopped by the flying squad observer over permission issue and it could resume only after Dhavalikar spoke to senior official over phone. MGP’s Ponda MLA Lavu Mamledar, Curti sarpanch Supriya Gaude, Kavale panchayat sarpanch Rajesh Kavlekar and others were present on dais.

Dhavalikar assured people that the changes in Tenancy Act will be revoked within 6 months. He also assured that MGP will emulate development works as carried out in Marcaim constituency all over the state if it comes to

power.

During the meeting, Dhavalikar challenged senior Congress leader from Ponda to have a one-to-one over Kranti Maidan issue and dared him for a vigilance inquiry. He also challenged the Congress leader to have an inquiry over their assets.

Commenting on the election flying squad observer’s move to stop the meeting, Dhavalikar said that there was some miss-communication as the meeting was scheduled before declaration of the election date. He said, “But still MGP had sought permission from returning officer, Ponda. But he had failed to do so due to some technical reason. After discussion, the returning officer sorted out the issue and allowed us to hold the meeting for a

hour.”

Observer Chandrashekar said, “We stopped the meeting as the party had not taken permission. But after discussion and direction from the seniors, we allowed the party to resume the

meeting.”

Mamledar said that it was conspiracy of the opposition to stop the meeting by sending flying squad. Mamledar also blamed BJP for the little development in Ponda during his tenure as MLA. Other leaders also addressed the gathering. Most of them expressed happiness over end of the alliance between BJP and MGP and urged people to vote for the local party candidates.