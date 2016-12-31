MGP, GSM tentatively agree to 25-15 seat-sharing arrangement

PONDA: The Maharastrawadi Gomantak Party and the Goa Suraksha Manch have forged an alliance and agreed upon a tentative 25-15 seat-sharing arrangement for the forthcoming assembly elections.

The political alliance between the two parties was hammered out after a two-hour-long meeting at Ponda that ended at 12.05 am on Friday.

MGP president Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar has confirmed the development on the alliance formation for contesting all 40 seats.

Pressed for details about the seat-sharing, Deepak Dhavalikar said that details about the same would be disclosed once the model code of conduct comes into force.

MGP secretary Lavu Mamledar also said the MGP and the GSM would have 25-15 seat sharing.

It is understood that the meeting also agreed upon particulars about sharing of assembly constituencies between the two parties.

The meeting of the alliance partners also deliberated on devising a strategy to fight the polls.

The meeting was attended by senior MGP leaders Deepak Dhavalikar, Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and Mamledar, while the GSM was represented by Subhash Velingkar, Subhash Desai and two other leaders of the new political party.

Claiming that the MGP was getting positive response from the people and that the party was growing day by day, Mamledar said that former Sanguem MLA Vasudev Gaonkar would join the MGP on Sunday.