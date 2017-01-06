MGP-GSM-Sena-GPP alliance eyes 36 seats

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Pointing out that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM), Shiv Sena and Goa Praja Party (GPP) coalition will contest 35 to 36 seats in the forthcoming assembly election in the state, convenor of Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM) Subhash Velingkar said that the final announcement on seat-sharing will be made on January 10.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the BBSM workers’ meeting at Z-Square hall in Vasco on Friday evening. BBSM executive committee member Arvind Bhatikar, BBSM Murgao zone president Shrikant Dhargalkar, GSM’s Goa state general secretary Nitin Faldessai, BBSM South Goa secretary Tushar Parab, GSM joint treasurer Abhay Khaunte besides Sakharam Bhagat, Praveen Nesvankar, Vijay Hazare and others were present on the occasion. Claiming that the forthcoming assembly election will be a battle between truth and lies, Velingkar said that the like-minded parties – MGP, GSM, Shiv Sena and GPP – have come together and formed an alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party “in order to protect Goa.” He said that the GSM has sacrificed the Bicholim seat and made way for MGP while the Pernem and Vasco seats which were claimed by Shiv Sena have also been left for MGP. “Pandurang Raut has lent unconditional support to the alliance partners,” informed Velingkar. He also said that Raut, who was staking claim over Bicholim seat for GPP, has now made way for MGP in the larger interest of the people.