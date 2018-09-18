MGP for CAC or charge to senior-most minister

NT NETWORK

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party president Pandurang Dhavalikar has said that his party will agree to a common solution to the ongoing crisis in the state either in the form of forming cabinet advisory committee (CAC) or giving charge of the state to the senior-most minister in the state to run the government.

He also ruled out any possibility of his party merging with the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that some political parties were attempting to divide the MGP by spreading rumours to discourage second-rung leadership from emerging.

“Some political parties have been spreading rumours about the merger, thereby sending wrong signals to the cadres. All MGP MLAs are united. Nobody is going anywhere. There will be no merger with BJP at any cost. The MGP is the oldest regional party and there is no other choice available for the state,” Dhavalikar informed the media in the presence of party MLAs Manohar Babu Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar on Monday.

“We have not thought of alternative Chief Minister because Manohar Parrikar has not vacated the post yet. The state is not in crisis yet. Parrikar is our leader and as long as he is our leader, we cannot think of having a new leader,” said minister Ajgaonkar.

When questioned about the coalition partner Goa Forward Party leader and independents opposing MGP’s demand of giving charge to the senior-most minister to run the administration as temporary solution, Dhavalikar said that our proposal still stands that charge be given to senior-most minister. If the coalition partners are objecting to our proposal then we are ready to have a dialogue with them, he said.

“Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai has objected to Ramakrishna Dhavalikar being given charge to head the government. We have asked BJP observers to come out with common solution in sync with what the allies have been requesting, which can be either forming a cabinet advisory committee or giving charge to senior-most minister,” said Dhavalikar without hiding the name of senior-most minister of the Parrikar-led cabinet who is his elder brother Ramkrishna Dhavalikar.

“Let the observers come out with a common solution. We are ready to face any decision taken by the BJP central observers. We are ready for any consequences. We are also ready for election, if the assembly gets dissolved,” Dhavalikar said.

“The question of change in leadership will not arise unless the Chief Minister gives away his charge. If the Chief Minister resigns from the post then we will have to decide on further course of action,” Dhavalikar said.