MGP demands use of EVMs instead of postal ballot for govt employees

PANAJI: The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), on Friday, demanded that the Election Commission of India immediately scrap the postal ballot system followed for the government employees, and conduct a fresh polling for these voters at the taluka level, with the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

It may be recalled that over 17,500 postal ballots have been issued to government employees and police personnel across the state, who were engaged in the duty on February 4, during the state assembly election.

These votes could play an important role in deciding the fate of the contestants in many constituencies as the number of postal ballots is sufficiently large.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, the senior MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said that the names of reputed political figures, who are contesting the state assembly polls are being tarnished due to the postal ballot system followed for the government employees.

Incidentally, with only one-sixth of such total postal ballots being returned by the voters so far, the state chief electoral office has warned the political parties to refrain from pressuring or bribing government employees to cast vote in their favour.

“There is a sufficient time with the state chief electoral office to cancel the postal ballot system and re-conduct the polling for the government employees at the taluka level,” Dhavalikar maintained, adding the mamlatdar’s office in every taluka should conduct such polling in the presence of the candidates contesting the polls.

“Every taluka has three to four electoral constituencies under its jurisdiction, and the mamlatdar offices in these talukas can carry out the task,” he maintained.

All government employees posted at the 1,642 polling stations in the state, including the local police force and support staff, like drivers, who worked to ensure that the elections were carried out smoothly, have permission until 8 a. m on March 11, to send in their postal ballots to the returning officer. The counting of votes will begin on March 11.

Meanwhile, special camps are being organised at the offices of the returning officers, in all talukas on February 18, pertaining to the casting of postal ballots by standard procedure for the government employees, who are yet to cast their votes.

The South Goa Collector, Swapnil Naik has appealed to such voters, who are yet to cast their votes to come out in large numbers and vote ethically and fearlessly, without falling prey to the intimidatory tactics, which may be employed by the contesting candidates and/ or political parties.