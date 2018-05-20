MGP central committee meeting turns stormy

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The central committee meeting of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) turned stormy on Saturday with heated arguments witnessed resulting in the meeting remaining inconclusive.

Even as party president Pandurang ‘Dipak’ Dhavalikar claimed that the meeting of the highest body was held on Saturday, general secretary of the party Lavu Mamledar said that the central committee meeting was indeed not held, as other members of the party were also present in the party headquarters in Panaji.

Sources said that the meeting, which was chaired by Dipak turned stormy with arguments and allegations being made and the Dhavalikar brothers being at the receiving end. Sources said that the arguments made were with regard to the increasing ‘dictatorship’ of the party president and also on the way other members were being treated.

Mamledar, a former Ponda MLA, refused to hand over the minutes book during the meeting claiming that party members other than the members of the central committee were also present at the meeting.

When questioned, Dipak said that the central committee meeting was attended by all the three MLAs – Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, Manohar Ajgaonkar and Deepak Pauskar. He said that other members were also present and added that it was decided at the meeting to expand the party base in the state. He also said that the party has felicitated the newly elected councillors of Ponda municipal council.

On the other hand, Mamledar said that he objected to the meeting being held, as there were other party members present other than the central committee members.

“I told the party president that the meeting could be held only with 15 members of the central committee, but he was not ready to listen. So I opted to walk out of the meeting,” Mamledar told this daily.

However, Dipak claimed that Mamledar walked out of the meet, as the newly elected councillors from Ponda asked him various questions.

Meanwhile, Minister for Public Works and senior MGP leader Ramakrishna Dhavalikar said that MGP-supported seven councillors with support from five BJP and one Independent councillors will form the council in Ponda municipality.