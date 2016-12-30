MGP banking on votes in Aquem, Davorlim

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO: Navelim constituency is one of the three constituencies in Salcete taluka where Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) will field candidates at the forthcoming assembly polls.

All eyes are on how voters would respond to the regional party with its leadership and manifesto likely to be deciding factors.

Though Navelim is a Catholic dominated area, MGP has a good number of supporters and well-wishers here by virtue of it being the one oldest regional party of the state.

Sources revealed that Aquem, Housing board and Davorlim areas constitute many MGP supporters and if BJP does not play spoilsport, its vote percentage would increase.

MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar is firm on fielding a candidate in Navelim against Avertano Furtado, who will contest as an independent again though he is the Minister for Fisheries and had extended support to the BJP government.

With BJP “dithering” on fielding candidate in Navelim, MGP is likely to make inroads if not winning in Navelim constituency, which was once considered Congress bastion.

Dhavalikar disclosed that the party will first have booth-level workers in Navelim constituency and then set up election office. He exuded confidence that besides hardcore MGP supporters, its sympathisers will come out and vote unlike yesteryears.

Sources disclosed that the Navelim constituency will be a tough nut to crack for MGP. The party leaders have to adopt a cautious and heartwarming approach since there is a clear ideological gap between the party and the people of Salcete.

MGP’s pro-Marathi stance can harm its prospects. Its tie-up with Goa Suraksha Manch (GSM) will also influence voters.

“The leaders may also face tough time as memories of MGP’s efforts to merge Goa into Maharashtra will be fresh in minds of the elderly,’’ claimed a retired headmaster of Navelim school.

He said that any tie-up with Goa Suraksha Manch may also harm MGP’s prospects with people from minority communities unlikely to vote for it.

Besides the BJP and Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is also eyeing Navelim constituency which has a voting population of around 29,000. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is also in the fray.

Local parties like Goa Forward Party (GFP), Goa Vikas Party (GVP) and Goa Su-Raj Party (GSRP) are also trying their luck besides MGP.