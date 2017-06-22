Mexico survive NZ scare

SOCHI: All Whites coach Anthony Hudson is devastated his players didn’t get what they deserved after falling 2-1 to Mexico in a sometimes spiteful Confederation Cup encounter.

It took two second-half goals from the startled Mexicans in Sochi to avoid an enormous upset after the world No.17 ranked side trailed the 95th-ranked All Whites at half time. A second Group A loss means New Zealand can’t reach the semi-finals, regardless of their final group result against unbeaten Portugal on Saturday.

A vastly-improved performance, after a 2-0 loss to Russia last weekend, nevertheless restored Kiwi pride.The match ended in an all-in fracas with the referee needing touchline assistance to assess the skirmishes on a screen, rather than just relying on video replay assistants.

“It was intense, it was competitive,” Hudson said.

Early physicality and pressing seemed to rattle the Mexicans, who couldn’t prevent New Zealand creating several chances through neat build-up play.

All Whites captain Wood failed to capitalise on several half-chances but the Leeds United striker made no mistake in the 42nd minute. He scored his 20th international goal – and New Zealand’s first for 334 minutes – when latching onto a deflected through ball from Clayton Lewis.

Mexicans stormed back after the break, creating a swag of chances.

Both goals came when the Javier Aquino nipped past him 18-year-old right back Dane Ingham, setting up Benfica striker Raul Jiminez (54th minute) and Oribe Peralta (72nd), who both produced classy finishes.

Pride mixed with disappointment for Englishman Hudson, who had been criticised for the performances against Russia and in two lead-up losses.

“I’m so disappointed for the players. They deserve a lot more out of tonight,” Hudson said.

“It’s great development but we want to get results here, so we’re not happy at all.”

Cameroon and Australia drew 1-1 on Thursday in a physical game that left both teams facing early exits from the Confederations Cup. Cameroon took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa deftly flicked the ball over advancing Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan after running on to a lofted long pass.

Australia captain Mark Milligan leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 60th minute. The decision to penalize a trip on wing-back Alex Gersbach was confirmed by a video review shown on the stadium screens. Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar spurned three clear chances in the second half as his team showed more verve and technical skill. If it was no surprise that Cameroon led at half-time, with its 11th attempt, the source of the goal was.

Midfielder Zambo Anguissa ran deep into the Australia defense to collect a long ball that overshot center forward Vincent Aboubakar. The 21-year-old Zambo Anguissa showed awareness to lift the ball gently over goalkeeper Ryan.

Aboubakar missed clear shooting chances minutes either side of Australia earning a penalty when Cameroon defender Ernest Mabouka brought down the 20-year-old Gersbach. Milligan’s spot-kick needed to be good to beat Cameroon’s highly rated goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa diving to his right.