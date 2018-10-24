MeToo and the cost it imposes on the economy

Dr D M Deshpande

Over the last few days #MeToo has created quite a stir in India. As the campaign against sexual harassment at work place gathers momentum, more and more skeletons are falling out from the cupboards. Allegations of varied types are pouring in from diverse industries and organisations, thick and fast. Celebrity actors, directors, editors, politicians that now includes a prominent minister too, and men in prominent positions have allegedly violated women’s’ dignity and trust at work place. Social media is full of horrifying stories and tales of women who have for the first time come out to speak their heart out. This piece is about how it hurts the business unit and the economy at large.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 or the POSH Act was passed years after the Supreme Court had issued guidelines in this regard in oft quoted case of Vishakha. As per the provisions of the Act, each organisation shall have an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which shall go in to any and all complaints of harassment at workplace. In all cases where prima facie there is a basis to move forward, the committee shall hear and conduct enquiry in to cases of sexual harassment. In this year 2018 itself, Companies (Accounts) Amendment Rules further stipulate that every company shall include in its Annual Director’s Report that it has complied with the POSH Act-provisions pertaining to the Internal Committee.

Now with the advent of social media in a big way, all eyes are on how organisations handle cases of sexual harassment, if any. There is an obvious need to sensitize all employees, the top management included, to the policies of the organisation in this regard. Several companies talk of ‘zero tolerance’; some do follow it and implement it in letter and spirit; however, in certain other cases, it remains merely a slogan. We do not have adequate data on how many women have quit owing to complaints with regard to harassment at workplaces. But there is some evidence to show how both company and the economy suffers due to such occurrences.

The World Bank’s Human Capital Development Index places India at 115th position out of 157 nations that it has surveyed. Several Asian nations are far ahead of us; China at 46th, Indonesia at 87th and Malaysia at 55th position. Not surprisingly, working women are voting with their feet; since 2004 more women are withdrawing from the workforce. While economic factors such as increasing household incomes are playing a dominant role in this change, there is also a social angle to it. Sociologists across organisations have pointed out the exodus is also due to ‘dominant patriarchal attitudes and social constructs’. Both dominant patriarchal attitudes and social constructs are in ample display if one looks at the brazen response of the alleged perpetrators of such crimes.

If we look at the macro picture, the costs to the economy become clear. A recent World Bank report says that between 1993 and 2013, women’s share in workforce in India dropped from 34.8% to 27%. And remember the period under question marks the relatively stable economic growth in the country. To put things in perspective, women participation in Chinese labour force in 2013 was 63.9% and that of Nepal was 79.9%! Does this not translate in to direct losses to the nation’s economy? Isn’t at least a part of this not due to perceived or real threats and feeling of insecurity in Indian work places?

No nation in modern history has made rapid socio-economic progress by keeping majority of its working age women away from jobs. China could achieve a 10% per annum decadal growth before becoming a super power. In a paper released at the World Economic forum in Davos earlier this year, authors IMF chief Christine Lagarde and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg point out how by bringing women’s participatory ratios on par with that of men, India could increase it’s GDP by a massive 27%. This could be ‘life changing’ and ‘poverty annihilating’ for India. MeToo movement is to be seen in this context as one of sensitizing employers, management and every other stakeholder to the needs of shaping and building a modern India.

A young India owes it to itself and to all its people to make rapid strides in socio-economic development. #MeToo is not only about women; it’s about providing safe working environment to everyone; it’s about liberty, dignity and fixing responsibility and setting accountability standards at all levels-no matter even if one sits at the top layer of the management. Finally, #MeToo is also about #YouToo, in fact, #WeToo.