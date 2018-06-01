MES organises a lecture on Dalit Literature

NT KURIOCITY

MES College, Zuarinagar organised a lecture on Dalit Literature by Sanjay Kamble Nerlikar for the BA and MA students and the faculty of the department of English. This was the supplementary lecture to the course on Dalit Literature introduced for MA Students, with the objective of developing the sensibilities of youth towards the suffering and humiliation borne by the underprivileged sections of society since the times immemorial.

Nerlikar who is a faculty in Yashwantrao Chavan College, Kolhapur, made a detailed survey of Dalit Literature since the 12th Century to the post-modern period. He provided insights into the efforts of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar as well as the Government to help the Dalits live with honour and dignity.

He further illustrated the pangs of poverty and humiliation as represented in Literature through Smashnatil Sone of Annabhau Sathe as well as by Saint Tukaram’s Abhangas. He expressed his own anxiety about changing his own name as well as the religion to Buddhism due to the discrimination. The faculty and students strongly debated against this issue. But it left them invigorated about the bitter fact that the discrimination against Dalits still continues and the society needs to change its mind set for a more egalitarian society.