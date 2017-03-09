MES College releases college calendar

MES College of Arts and Commerce released its College Calendar 2017. The initiative was undertaken by the Counselling Cell under chairperson, Cedila Gomes.A poster competition was also held on the theme ‘A Healthy Mind- A Healthy Body’ and the 12 best posters were selected to create the calendar. Cash prizes were awarded to the creators of the three best posters while all participants received certificates. The calendar was released by assistant professor, VM Salgaocar College of Law, Ranjana Ferrao. Ferrao also delivered a guest lecture on the topic ‘Impact of Domestic Violence on the Family: Issues and Interventions’. The session was attended by over a hundred students.

