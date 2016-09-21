Merits of Model Islamic State

Samir Khan, Mapusa

This is with reference to editorial ‘Prophet Muhammad’s Multi- Religious Medina’ dated July 1, 2016 . Editor has very well highlighted some clauses of the “Constitution of Medina” which was drafted under the guidance of divine law when an Islamic state was formed in a Multi religious city of Medina, under the leadership of the last Prophet of Islam. The constitution of Medina was in fact, the first human charter of the world which guaranteed human rights to all its citizens irrespective of one’s faith, ethnicity, and culture, even though when Islam was the dominant religion. Under this Islamic state, the state’s prime duty was to protect the lives, property and honor of all its citizens which comprised of Muslims, Christians, Jews, Polytheist and pagan Arabs, moreover all the Citizens were guaranteed the freedom of expression to profess, propagate and built their places of worship. Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) who was sent as a role model to entire world practically implemented all the clauses and, the world has seen its fruits where, peace, prosperity and justice prevailed in the entire Arab region. In the editorial it was said that Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was the founder of the new religion of Islam. As a clarification to it, this is a misconception perceived by some people. Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) did not bring any new religion nor was he the founder of it. Islam is a divine religion, and the message brought by Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh) was the same which was revealed to the other prophets of Islam like Prophet Adam, Prophet Nuh, Prophet Abraham, Prophet Moses ,to name a few of them. Nevertheless, the editorial merits applause for its sincere effort in bringing forth some aspects of Islam’s ideal model state and also for exposing the false claim of ISIS as an Islamic state.

Please like & share: