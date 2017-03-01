‘Merger of RSS groups will not affect alliance’

PANAJI: The leaders of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party as well as the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch, which is the parent body of the Goa Suraksha Manch, have stated that the relationship between the rebel Goa unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headed by Subhash Velingkar and the Nagpur-based parent organisation, is the internal matter of these bodies, and has no bearing on the MGP and the BBSM/ GSM.

The MGP and the GSM are political coalition partners and have contested the recently held state assembly election, with Shiv Sena as their third alliance partner.

Senior MGP leader, Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, reacting to the recent movement of the rebel Goa unit of the RSS towards merging with its parent body, said that the same would have no impact on the political future of the MGP-GSM-SS alliance. “It is the internal matter of the two factions of the RSS and if both the factions merge, there should be no problem since both bodies are in favour of promoting and preserving the Indian culture and local languages,” he added, pointing out that the MGP too follows the same ideology.

Speaking further, Dhavalikar said that Subhash Velingkar is a man of principles and no one should doubt his intentions. “In fact, he had earlier expressed desire of the rebel Goa unit of the RSS headed by him, to merge with the Nagpur-based RSS,” he maintained, noting that the MGP-GSM-SS alliance will face no problems due to the merger of the two RSS groups, when the time comes to form the government of this coalition.

Noted Konkani protagonist and senior leader of the BBSM, Arvind Bhatikar, discussing the possible merger of the two RSS bodies stated that the rebel Goa unit of the RSS, as an organisation, was never part of the BBSM. “The members of that group, in their individual capacity had joined the BBSM, just like educationists such as Pandurang Nadkarni and M S Kamat; Konkani protagonists like Uday Bhembre and Pundalik Naik; supporters of Marathi/ Konkani languages such as late Shashikala Kakodkar and Fr Mohsin Athaide; and many more, who got together for a single cause,” he observed.

“Therefore, the merger of the RSS groups is an inconsequential issue for the BBSM,” Bhatikar stated, pointing out that all those working under the common umbrella of BBSM would continue working until their common goal of withdrawing government grants to the English primary schools in the state is achieved.