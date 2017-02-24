Merchants plan Mapusa market shutdown over ‘irregularities’

MAPUSA : The Mapusa Merchants Association (MMA) has decided to shut down the municipal market for half day on Monday and to stage a morcha to the Mapusa Municipality in protest against “irregularities” in the market. The association alleged that the sopo contractor has been paying around Rs 5 lakh a month to some councillors and officials as protection money to allow some vendors to occupy the open spaces.

Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, MMA president Ashish Shirodkar accused the Mapusa municipality of promoting illegal activity in connivance with the sopo contractor by allowing him to encroach upon open spaces on the streets of the market. Shirodkar said, “Sopo contract is a big scam where some councillors are involved. Sopo contractor has been paying Rs 5 lakh a month to councillors and officials apart from the Rs 10 lakh which is monthly deposited as sopo fees as the sopo contractor gets freedom to encroach upon open spaces allowing migrants to sell commodities without permission from FDA or weights and measures department,” Shirodkar said.

He further claimed that the council has fixed a sopo tax of Rs 10 per square metre and there are around 1,000 vendors so total amount to be collected as per the rate fixed should ideally be around Rs 36 lakh per year however the council floats tender of over Rs 1 crore which indicates that there is scam and the council is promoting irregularities in municipal market.”

Shirodkar further said that despite a Supreme Court order, the town vending committee which was formed on November 5, 2016 has till date only met once. If the SC orders are properly implemented then vending activities could be regularised but seeing the attitude of the council we believe that it is not interested in having vending zone hence it is dragging its feet on holding a meeting of the committee.” Citing the example of Corporation of City of Panaji, Shirodkar said that the municipality should see how CCP has managed to maintain zones. Naresh Tivrekar, vice chairman of the association, challenged the council to hand over the municipal market to the merchants association for six months and the association will show how the market should be run.”